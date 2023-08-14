Real Madrid sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to replace injured Courtois

Real Madrid have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea.

This move comes as a response to their first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a recent training session. Kepa will serve as a temporary replacement for Courtois.

Kepa, who originally joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a record-breaking fee of 80 million euros, fell out of favor at Chelsea and was replaced by Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. Although Bayern Munich showed interest in Kepa to replace their injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Real Madrid acted swiftly to secure his services.

Courtois’ injury is a significant setback for Real Madrid, as they’ll have to manage without one of their key players for an indefinite period. Courtois moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 after a successful stint with the London club, during which he secured two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Courtois notably delivered an outstanding goalkeeping performance in the 2022 Champions League final, where he made nine crucial saves to help Real Madrid clinch their 14th European title with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool. In their current squad, aside from Courtois, Real Madrid only had one other goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin from Ukraine.

Lunin, 24, joined the club from Zorya Luhansk in 2018 and has had limited appearances in the Spanish league, spending loan spells with Leganes, Valladolid, and Oviedo.

