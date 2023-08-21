Real Madrid to make last-ditch attempt to sign Mbappe

Advertisement Real Madrid is reportedly planning a last-minute attempt to acquire Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

PSG is demanding €150 million for Mbappe, but Real Madrid’s offer of €130 million could be enough to tempt them to sell.

Mbappe's time at PSG has been far from smooth. Real Madrid is reportedly planning a last-minute attempt to acquire Kylian Mbappe, the star striker from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as the summer transfer window nears its end. Real Madrid intends to present a bid of approximately €130 million in order to encourage PSG to release the 24-year-old player, who has not yet extended his contract with the club. Although PSG is aiming for an offer of around €150 million or more, sources suggest that Real Madrid's proposal could be very appealing. This is due to concerns that PSG might risk losing their top player without any transfer fee next year if he doesn't renew his contract. Given the ongoing complexity of Mbappe's transfer situation throughout the current window, it wouldn't be surprising if PSG ultimately accepts Real Madrid's offer.

It’s important to highlight that amidst the Mbappe-PSG saga, Real Madrid refrained from submitting an offer for the 24-year-old, which puzzled the French club since they had been pursuing his signature for an extended period.

Although head coach Luis Enrique resolved the situation through constructive discussions, leading to Mbappe’s return to the first-team and his goal in PSG’s 1-1 draw against Toulouse, his time at the French club hasn’t been smooth.

Despite his goal, fans in the stadium continue to express discontent over his conduct during the past couple of months and the club’s mishandling of the entire affair.

Advertisement

In the midst of this, Real Madrid is in dire need of a prolific goal-scorer who can seamlessly fit into Carlo Ancelotti's new 4-4-2 system and promptly contribute to the starting lineup. Mbappe seems like a perfect fit for this role.

It’s worth mentioning that PSG exerted considerable efforts over the last two months to pressure Mbappe into seeking a transfer. He was excluded from Enrique’s selection for PSG’s league opener against FC Lorient, and further ostracized by being left out of the club’s pre-season tour in Asia and training alongside sidelined players who are no longer part of the team.

