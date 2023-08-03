Road to the World Cup: Netherlands’ Practice Matches in India

Dutch team to arrive in September for practice matches in Bengaluru.

These matches won’t be part of the official World Cup warm-up games.

Netherlands to start World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 6.

The Netherlands cricket team has been granted a valuable opportunity to acclimatize to sub-continent conditions ahead of the crucial World Cup in India. According to Indian media reports, the Dutch team is scheduled to arrive in India in September to participate in practice matches. These matches, however, will not be part of the official World Cup warm-up matches.

A spokesperson from the Dutch cricket association (KNCB) confirmed the team’s early arrival and stated that they would play practice matches in Bengaluru before participating in the official warm-up games. The practice matches hold immense significance for the Netherlands as they have not played any competitive matches since qualifying for the World Cup last month.

Following their successful qualification, the head coach of the Netherlands team, Ryan Cook, urged cricket boards, especially from the sub-continent, to invite them for a series before the World Cup. This request has now been answered with the opportunity to play practice matches in India.

The Dutch team is expected to play their practice matches in Bengaluru before proceeding to either Hyderabad or Thiruvananthapuram for their warm-up games. Their World Cup campaign is set to commence on October 6 against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with their second match against New Zealand also scheduled at the same venue on October 9.

This will be the fifth time that the Netherlands participates in the World Cup, but it marks their first appearance since 2011, making the practice matches in India an essential part of their preparation for the prestigious tournament.

