Rohit Sharma avoids controversy ahead of Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma refused to name Pakistan’s most challenging bowler.

The Asia Cup cricket tournament will be held in a hybrid format.

India and Pakistan are in the same group.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, chose not to respond to a question about Pakistan in order to avoid any controversy.

Before the Asia Cup, which starts at the end of this month, Sharma was questioned about which Pakistani bowler he thought was the most challenging.

“All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not pick any individual. It creates a big controversy,” Rohit said at an event in the United States on Monday.

“If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take second player’s name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good,” he added.

Due to security concerns resulting in India’s refusal to tour Pakistan, a hybrid approach will be adopted for this year’s Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Under the hybrid model, four matches of the Asia Cup will take place in Pakistan, while the remaining matches, including the knockout stage, will be hosted by Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will host a total of nine matches during the tournament.

Scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 17, the cricket competition will adhere to the 50-over format.

The participating teams in this tournament include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, collectively engaging in a total of 13 One Day International (ODI) matches.

The teams have been categorized into two groups: Group A comprises Pakistan, India, and Nepal, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

On September 2, India is set to play against Pakistan in Kandy, and there is a possibility that they may also encounter each other during the Super Four stage of the tournament.

