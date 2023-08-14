Rohit Sharma wary of Starc and Afridi ahead of World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma is reluctant to face either Mitchell Starc or Shaheen Afridi.

Sharma prefers to face fast bowlers rather than spinners.

Sharma was disappointed not to be selected for the Indian squad in the 2011 World Cup.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, aged 36, expressed his reluctance to go up against either Mitchell Starc from Australia or Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team in his third ICC tournament. He previously captained the side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where they were defeated by England in the semifinals. He also led the team in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023.

During an interview with the ICC, the 36-year-old was presented with some intriguing questions, to which he responded in his own unique manner.

When asked whether he would prefer to face Mitchell Starc from Australia or Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan, Rohit Sharma replied:

"None, both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball, can swing the ball, quite fast. So I would say none." Sharma has a preference for confronting fast bowlers rather than spinners, and he favors executing a pull shot instead of a cover drive. The individual, who is 36 years old, also discussed the letdown of not being selected for the Indian squad during the 2011 World Cup, which India emerged victorious in on their home turf. "2011 was a memorable one for all of us, I remember watching it from home, every single match, every single ball which was being bowled and that was being played. There were two kinds of emotions, one was obviously I was not a part of it, so I was a little disappointed," Rohit told ICC. "I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup, but again, the second memory I remember was that India was playing so well, quarter-finals onwards. You know, the big quarter-final was against Pakistan. "I know how the pressure is on all these players when playing these games. I can only imagine the pressure what each player must have gone through at that time, and then the semi-finals against Australia," he added. It's important to highlight that India has not secured an ICC trophy in the last 10 years. Their most recent victory was in 2013 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to success in the ICC Champions Trophy.

