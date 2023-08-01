Royal Mail launches first drone mail service in UK

Drones will be used for regular mail deliveries in Orkney.

Drones will transport letters and packages from Kirkwall to Stromness.

Introduction of a drone service is expected to greatly improve delivery times.

Commencing next Tuesday, the Scottish islands of Orkney will witness a groundbreaking advancement in postal services as drones will be employed for regular mail deliveries.

This represents a significant achievement in aerial mail operations in the UK.

Royal Mail’s Kirkwall delivery office will utilize drones to transport letters and packages to Stromness. From there, the drones will take over deliveries to postal workers stationed on Graemsay and Hoy.

The postal workers on these islands will maintain their usual delivery routes, ensuring that the mail reaches its intended recipients as usual.

Alistair Carmichael, the MP for Orkney and Shetland, expressed his support for a new initiative aimed at maintaining universal postal service in hard-to-reach areas of the isles.

Royal Mail recognizes the significance of its role in keeping the islands connected and understands that local knowledge and care are crucial for a reliable postal network.

The introduction of a drone service is expected to greatly improve delivery times and service levels to Graemsay and Hoy, where challenging weather and geography have caused disruptions to traditional delivery methods. The service will initially undergo a three-month trial, but it may become a permanent solution due to Orkney’s unique landscape and the islands’ close proximity.

Collaborating with Skyports Drone Services, Royal Mail intends to ensure the safety of postal workers by using drones for inter-island deliveries, eliminating the risks associated with emissions-producing vehicles. The use of electric drones aligns with the goal of reducing environmental impact and promoting efficiency in remote communities.

Drone delivery has made progress worldwide, with Reykjavik witnessing the world’s first drone delivery service in 2017. Other areas have also embraced similar innovations.

In the UK, Boots, a pharmacy chain, made history in 2022 by delivering prescription medicines via drones from Thorney Island to the Isle of Wight, showcasing the growing potential of drone technology in logistics and delivery services.

