Rubiales denies wrongdoing, refuses to resign

Rubiales has apologized for the kiss.

The kiss has been met with widespread criticism.

FIFA has not yet announced what disciplinary measures.

Luis Rubiales, the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has stated that he will not step down from his role despite the backlash stemming from the controversy surrounding the Women’s World Cup final clash between Spain and England.

Rubiales has faced ongoing scrutiny due to his actions involving a kiss on the lips with Jennifer Hermoso, Spain’s striker, during the medal presentation ceremony.

Addressing this issue for the second time on Friday, the head of the Spanish FA expressed his thoughts about the incident. This comes after he had already apologized a day after the final match.

“The desire I could have for that kiss to Jenni was exactly the same as I could have kissing my daughters. No more, no less,” Rubiales said on kissing Hermoso.

“The kiss was consented. She (Jenni) was the one who lifted me up and brought me closer to her body. And I said to her: ‘a little bit?’ and she said, ‘okay’,” he added.

“Ms. Yolanda Díaz, Ms. Montero, Ms. Belarra, Mr. Echenique have referred (to the kiss) with the words like ‘assault.’ I am going to take action against these people.

“I will NOT resign, I will not resign, I will not resign.”

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee informed Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on 20 August 2023,” FIFA said in an official statement

Rubiales has faced criticism from notable figures including Spain’s Minister of Sports, Miquel Iceta, government minister Irene Montero, and acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his conduct.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hermoso, the Spanish striker, has advocated for significant actions to be taken against Rubiales, aiming for measures that set a strong example.

This incident is not an isolated occurrence, as Rubiales has a history of engaging in inappropriate behavior. There have been allegations that he previously mistreated and demeaned a female colleague.

