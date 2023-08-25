Salah not for sale, says Klopp amid Saudi transfer links

Advertisement Jurgen Klopp has dismissed rumors that Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s agent has also denied the rumors.

The Saudi Pro League has been making a big splash in the world of football. Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, spoke in a press conference before the upcoming match against Newcastle. He addressed the ongoing rumors about Mohamed Salah potentially moving to the Saudi Pro League. Various sources have suggested that Al-Ittihad, a Saudi club known for signing Karim Benzema with a lucrative deal, is keen on acquiring Salah. Some reports even claimed that Salah, who is 31 years old, has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Al-Ittihad. However, Klopp's recent remarks seem to reject and disregard all these speculations.

“Yes (there isn’t anything to talk about),” he began.

“It’s difficult to talk about media stories as there’s nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There’s nothing there. If there was something the answer would be no (he’s not for sale).

“My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no. Is Mo still committed? 100 per cent!”

Advertisement

According to Klopp’s statements, it appears that Liverpool is not interested in selling their right-winger, considering he recently extended his contract for three years last summer.

Furthermore, Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, also quashed the rumors through a post on social media during the initial week of August.

“Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool,” he said.

Al-Ittihad currently boasts an impressive roster including Benzema, Fabinho (Salah’s former teammate at Liverpool), and N’golo Kante. The team’s management aims to bring together these three players with the Egyptian forward, Salah.

The Saudi Pro League has made a significant impact on the world of football. The movement began when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, mutually parting ways with Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s move marked the initiation of a trend wherein top European football stars found their way to the Middle East. This includes notable names such as Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Alex Telles, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Aymeric Laporte, Kalidou Koulibaly, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves, Otavio, Malcom, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Merih Demiral, Jota, and numerous others, all choosing to play in the Gulf nation alongside Ronaldo.

Advertisement

