Samoa crush Tonga to secure convincing Pacific Nations Cup victory

In their final match of the Pacific Nations Cup in Apia on Saturday, Samoa secured a convincing 34-9 victory over Tonga, scoring four tries in the process.

The tight first half saw hooker Sama Malolo score the opening try from close range in the Samoan capital. However, in the second half, Samoa pulled away as lock Miracle Fai’ilagi went over with a rolling maul, followed by centre Duncan Paia’aua and replacement scrumhalf Melani Matavao, who scored the second and third tries, respectively.

D’Angelo Leuila, who took on the role of flyhalf in place of former Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali’ifano, contributed 14 points from successful kicks at goal. This victory continues Samoa’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

“It was a real arm-wrestle in that first half,” said Samoa skipper Michael Ala’alatoa.

“We knew the Tongans were going to bring a physical game, but we were able to withstand that pressure in the first half and score some points and build some cohesion in the second.”

Tonga was only able to manage three penalties despite having a strong backline.

The victory followed Samoa’s 24-22 triumph against Japan in Sapporo last month, giving them two wins in the Pacific Nations Cup.

In the rankings, they are one point behind Fiji, who will compete against Japan in the tournament’s championship match later on Saturday in Tokyo.

At the World Cup, Samoa will compete against England, Japan, Argentina, and Chile in Pool D, whereas Tonga will compete against South Africa, the defending champion, Ireland, Scotland, and Romania in Pool B.

On September 8, the World Cup will begin in Paris.

