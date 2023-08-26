Saud Shakeel added to Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad sees a lone alteration: Saud Shakeel joins the 17-member lineup.

Right-handed batter Tayyab Tahir will stay as a traveling reserve with the squad.

Pakistan’s tournament opener will be against Nepal in Multan on August 30.

On Saturday, Pakistan introduced a single change to their squad for the Asia Cup 2023, commencing on August 30.

Saud Shakeel, a left-handed batter, has been added to the 17-member squad as per a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Babar Azam’s team will arrive in Multan on Sunday, August 27, and have a day of rest the following day.

“The team management has provided relaxation to the players who participated in the Lankan Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq, and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening,” the press release added.

“The players will train on Tuesday, August 29, at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1630 until 1930. Before the start of the session, the Pakistan captain will hold a pre-series media conference.”

Pakistan squad

The squad includes: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Usama Mir.

