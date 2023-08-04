Shaheens Secure Final Spot with Convincing Win

Shaheens defeat PNG to qualify for the Top End T20 series final.

Shawaiz Irfan scores another fifty during the chase.

Captain Rohail Nazir contributes with a quick 33 runs.

In the Top End T20 series in Australia, Shawaiz Irfan led Pakistan Shaheens to a convincing victory, scoring yet another fifty as they chased down 121 runs in just 12.5 overs with eight wickets in hand against PNG. This win secured their spot in the tournament final.

Rohail Nazir, the team’s captain, played a crucial role, providing strong support to Shawaiz at the end with a quick 33 runs. The Shaheens lost Shamyl Hussain early, but Shawaiz stayed at the crease, registering his second fifty of the series. He formed a partnership with Azan Awais, contributing 54 runs together.

In the eighth over, Shawaiz fell to Sese Bau, and Rohail took charge, smashing the bowlers all around the park and securing the win with his quick 33 runs. Azan remained unbeaten on 26.

In the first innings, Ali Asfand’s outstanding performance led the Shaheens to restrict PNG to 120-8 in their 20 overs. Ali picked up four crucial wickets while conceding only 11 runs in his four overs. Aaliyan Mahmood and Arafat Minhas also contributed with two wickets each.

PNG struggled with their top-order batting, losing early wickets after the departure of their openers. Asadollah Vala offered some resistance with 18 runs, but no other batter supported him significantly. Sese Bau and Noman Vanua managed to score 32 and 25 runs, respectively, forming a noteworthy partnership that pushed the team’s total to 120.

With this impressive victory, Pakistan Shaheens have qualified for the final and will face Northern Territory Strike on August 6. As the series progresses, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await more exciting matches and outstanding performances from these talented teams.

