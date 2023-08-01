Shaheens win second consecutive match in Top End T20 series

Advertisement Pakistan Shaheens bowlers Arafat Minhas and Ali Asfand took 3 wickets.

Shahwaiz Irfan top-scored for Pakistan Shaheens with 34 runs.

Shaheens will face Melbourne Stars in their next match on August 2. Pakistan Shaheens' bowlers put on a dominant display in their second consecutive victory during the ongoing Top End T20 series in Australia. Arafat Minhas and Ali Asfand were the standout performers, each taking three wickets, as they bundled out Melbourne Renegades for a mere 85 runs. Renegades had been given a target of 94 to chase. The bowling duo accounted for almost the entire Renegades' batting lineup, with Dylan Brasher being the highest scorer for his team, managing only 19 runs.

Earlier, Shahwaiz Irfan made 34 runs, and a crucial last-wicket partnership between Faisal Akram and Ali Asfand helped Shaheens reach a total of 94 runs.

In the first innings, on a bowling-friendly wicket, Renegades dominated with their bowlers led by Ruwantha Kellapotha, who took three wickets. Fergus O’Neil and Tom Rogers also contributed with two wickets each.

Shaheens, who lost their first match against NT Strike, will face Melbourne Stars in their upcoming match on August 2.

Their last league match will be against PNG on August 4, with the series final scheduled for August 6. Additionally, Shaheens will play two one-day matches during this series, one against PNG and the other against NT Strike.

Pakistan Shaheens’ squad

Rohail Nazir (captain), Aaliyan Mahmood, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Basit Ali, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shawaiz Irfan, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Wahaj Riaz

