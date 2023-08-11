Shakib returns as Bangladesh ODI captain for marquee events

Advertisement Shakib returns as Bangladesh ODI captain for Asia Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan will take on his new responsibilities.

Shakib has taken over the captaincy for Bangladesh. Advertisement The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has selected all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to lead the national team in the ODI format. This decision comes as Tamim Iqbal, the former captain, relinquished his role due to back pain. Shakib Al Hasan will take on his new responsibilities beginning with the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to commence in Multan on August 30th. Advertisement

“Shakib Al Hasan is the captain for the Asia Cup, New Zealand series and World Cup,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in Dhaka.

“He is the obvious choice. Who else can lead? But we had to talk to him before appointing him. Nobody should think anything else. Shakib is the captain. He was always the main choice.”

Advertisement Shakib has taken over the captaincy for Bangladesh in all three forms of the game. Hassan mentioned that once the 36-year-old player returns from the Lankan Premier League, BCB will inquire about his comfort with managing the responsibilities across these formats. Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have to know his long-term plan. I spoke to him on the phone yesterday. But it is better if we talk to him in person since he is busy with a franchise league currently,” Hassan said.

“We will also talk about which format he will keep leading, whether it is all three formats or one or two of them.”

Advertisement Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, Bangladesh is set to engage in a home ODI series against New Zealand in September. Subsequently, they will embark on a journey to India to participate in the ODI World Cup, commencing on October 5th. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter Advertisement https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read PCB announces women’s squad for white ball series against South Africa Pakistan will play a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against South... Advertisement