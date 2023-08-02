Advertisement Shawaiz shines as Pakistan Shaheens seal series win.

Shaheens set a target of 170 runs for Melbourne Stars.

Shawaiz played a crucial role by scoring 65 runs. Advertisement Shawaiz Irfan played a brilliant innings, scoring a fifty, which helped Pakistan Shaheens secure their third consecutive victory in the ongoing Top End T20 series in Australia today. The Shaheens set a target of 170 runs for Melbourne Stars, who fell short by 44 runs. Harry Dixon showed great determination, contributing 32 runs off 14 balls with five boundaries and a six. Arjun Nair scored 31 runs, including a maximum, but couldn’t complete the chase for his team. Among the bowlers, Faisal Akram, a Chinaman bowler, picked up two wickets, while Sajjad Ali, Aaliyan Mahmood, and Arafat Minhas each took one wicket. Advertisement

In a previous match, Shawaiz played a crucial role by scoring 65 runs, helping Shaheens reach a total of 169 runs for the loss of six wickets. The opening batsmen, Shamyl Hussain, contributed 25 runs, while Wahaj Riaz added 28 runs to the team’s total.

During the match, Stars’ bowlers Reiley Mark and Arjun Nair each took two wickets.

Looking ahead, Shaheens are scheduled to play their final league game against PNG on August 4. If they manage to win this game, they will advance to the final, which is scheduled for August 6.

Advertisement

It’s worth mentioning that following the T20 series, Shaheens will also play two one-day matches against PNG and NT Strike.

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Rohail Nazir (captain), Aaliyan Mahmood, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Basit Ali, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shawaiz Irfan, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Wahaj Riaz

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Babar Azam overwhelmed by Sri Lankan fans’ love Babar Azam expressed his gratitude to his fans in Sri Lanka. He...