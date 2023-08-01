Shehbaz Sharif’s committee to discuss Pakistan’s World Cup travel to India

A committee has been formed by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

A committee, formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting this Thursday to address matters related to Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in India.

The meeting will be chaired by FM Bilawal Bhutto, the committee’s head, and attended by Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee.

Among the key topics for discussion is Pakistan’s involvement in the World Cup, as well as a review of the venue for the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match, which is currently planned to be held in Ahmedabad.