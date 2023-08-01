Shehbaz Sharif’s committee to discuss Pakistan’s World Cup travel to India

Shaheens win second consecutive match in Top End T20 series
A committee, formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting this Thursday to address matters related to Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in India.
The meeting will be chaired by FM Bilawal Bhutto, the committee’s head, and attended by Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee.
Among the key topics for discussion is Pakistan’s involvement in the World Cup, as well as a review of the venue for the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match, which is currently planned to be held in Ahmedabad.
A committee consisting of 14 members, which includes various government officials such as the foreign minister, interior minister, law minister, Inter-Provincial Coordination minister, information and broadcasting minister, adviser on Kashmir affairs, adviser on Establishment, foreign secretary, PSPM, and representatives from secret agencies and sensitive departments, will be responsible for formulating recommendations.
These recommendations will be sent to the Prime Minister, who will ultimately make the final decision on the country’s participation in the mega event.
India, which is scheduled to host the ODI World Cup in October-November this year, has declined to participate in the Asia Cup. As a result, Pakistan, the genuine host of the tournament, will only be able to host four matches.
The remaining matches of the Asia Cup will now take place in Sri Lanka. In response to this situation, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer has written a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting the government’s permission for the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the multi-nation event.
