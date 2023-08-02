Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors resurface.

Shoaib and Sania Mirza have been married for 12 years.

Malik recently changed his Instagram bio.

Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistan cricket team captain, has once again fueled speculation about his marital status with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza due to a change in his Instagram bio.

The couple, once considered a power couple in the sports world, made headlines last year amid reports of their alleged separation.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in 2010 and became parents to their son, Izhan Mirza-Malik, in 2018.

However, after nearly 12 years of marriage, rumors of trouble in their relationship surfaced in November 2022, with certain events suggesting that all was not well between them.