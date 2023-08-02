Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors resurface.

Shawaiz shines as Pakistan Shaheens seal series win
Shawaiz shines as Pakistan Shaheens seal series win. Shaheens set a target...
Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistan cricket team captain, has once again fueled speculation about his marital status with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza due to a change in his Instagram bio.
The couple, once considered a power couple in the sports world, made headlines last year amid reports of their alleged separation.
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in 2010 and became parents to their son, Izhan Mirza-Malik, in 2018.
However, after nearly 12 years of marriage, rumors of trouble in their relationship surfaced in November 2022, with certain events suggesting that all was not well between them.
Amidst ongoing rumors, the couple co-hosted a show called “The Mirza Malik Show” on a Pakistani streaming platform. Despite fans noticing some apparent distance between them, Malik consistently denied the existence of any issues and attributed their busy schedules to the speculations.
Over a period of four to five months, Malik repeatedly posted messages for Sania on social media, trying to dispel the rumors. However, the fact that Sania never responded to those messages only fueled the gossip further.
Recently, a new development has emerged that has strengthened fans’ belief in the authenticity of the rumors.
It is the glaring change in Malik’s Instagram bio, which earlier included “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar”.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.