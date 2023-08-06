Significant changes in PCB central contracts, how much will players get now? Know here

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering significant changes in the Central Contracts of the national team players. Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to receive a substantial pay raise, with a historic increase of about 50% in their match fees in the new contracts.

The number of players in the central contract will be reduced from 33 to 25 or 26, and the red and white ball categories will be eliminated. The new contracts will be divided into four categories: A, B, C, and D.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi are likely to be placed in Category A, earning a monthly retainer of Rs4.5 million each, which is almost four times higher than last year’s offer. Category B players will earn around Rs3 million, while Category C and D players will earn around Rs0.75-1.5 million.

The contracts expired on June 30 but were extended for a month due to uncertainty regarding the PCB chairmanship. The PCB will distribute the central contracts after the announcement of the new selection committee and the approval of PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf.

The PCB has appointed former Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq as the head of the high-profile Cricket Technical Committee, which also includes former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

The trio will provide recommendations on various cricket-related matters and report to the head of the PCB Management Committee regularly.

