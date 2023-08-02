South Africa stun Italy to reach Women’s World Cup round of 16

South Africa secured their first-ever Women’s World Cup victory.

South Africa secured their first-ever Women’s World Cup victory with a thrilling 3-2 win over Italy in Wellington, propelling them to the last 16 of the tournament.

Thembi Kgatlana’s 92nd-minute goal proved to be the decisive moment after Italy had fought back to level the score with an Arianna Caruso header. Italy needed only a draw to advance to the knockout rounds, but South Africa’s determined performance denied them that opportunity.

South Africa’s progression to the last 16 marks significant progress for the team compared to their debut appearance in the 2019 tournament when they lost all three group matches.

Italy had a perfect start, taking the lead with a penalty awarded after a foul inside the penalty area. However, an own goal by Benedetta Orsi gifted South Africa an equalizer.

Desiree Ellis’ side then took the lead through Thembi Kgatlana’s assist to Hildah Magaia, who scored a brilliant goal. Despite Italy’s equalizer from a corner, South Africa had the last laugh as Magaia set up Kgatlana for the winning goal, securing their historic victory.

The win sets up a clash against the Netherlands, the winners of Group E, in the last 16 on Sunday. The South African players celebrated jubilantly after the final whistle, knowing they had made history for their nation.

