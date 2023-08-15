Spain makes history, beats Sweden to win FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Spain will play in their first ever Women’s World Cup final.

Spanish team had a player uprising last year.

On Tuesday, Olga Carmona secured Spain’s historic entry into their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup final by scoring a dramatic late goal, resulting in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sweden in the semi-finals.

Spain’s captain, Olga Carmona, struck a shot from outside the penalty area in the 90th minute, hitting the crossbar before finding the back of the net, just two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had equalized for Sweden.

Salma Paralluelo, a teenager who had previously been instrumental in Spain’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, came off the bench and managed to break the deadlock with a goal in the 81st minute.

Following a player uprising less than a year ago, the Spanish women’s team, known as ‘La Roja’, will now have the chance to compete for the coveted football championship trophy on Sunday. They will face either Australia or England, who are co-hosting the tournament, in the final showdown.

"It felt like a punch in the stomach when they managed to take the lead again straight away. There are no words," Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson told Swedish radio. "I'm incredibly disappointed, we gave everything we had, we even managed to equalise. We fought against a headwind today, we didn't succeed." It's important to highlight that last year, a group of 15 Spanish players had issued a threat to leave the team unless coach Jorge Vilda was replaced. However, on Tuesday, the situation took a positive turn for the team when Jorge Vilda's choice to introduce playmaker Alexia Putellas alongside Paralluelo before the first hour of the match shifted the momentum in their favor. "I think everyone just feels sadness and huge disappointment," Sweden boss Gerhardsson told reporters. "We felt this enormous joy and elation that maybe we can bring this to extra time. Then it turned again." This marked the concluding game of the tournament for New Zealand, attracting a combined audience of over 700,000 individuals throughout 29 matches held in four different cities.

