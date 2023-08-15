Sri Lanka all-rounder Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

Advertisement Hasaranga has decided to retire from Test cricket in order to pursue more opportunities in franchise cricket.

He has participated in only 4 Test matches for Sri Lanka since his debut in 2020.

He will continue to be involved in Sri Lanka's limited-overs formats. Wahindu Hasaranga, the leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has decided to retire from Test cricket in order to pursue more opportunities in franchise cricket. While he will continue to be involved in Sri Lanka's limited-overs formats, Hasaranga has participated in only four Test matches for his national team since his debut in the longer format in 2020.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC, said.

Although Hasaranga was initially included in Sri Lanka’s Test squad plan, he was ultimately not selected for the final squad. He decided to withdraw from his Major League Cricket (MLC) contract after being named as a potential player for the Test team.

In his career, Hasaranga has participated in 44 first-class matches, managing to take 102 wickets. Notably, he has scored three centuries and 19 half-centuries in these matches.

Hasaranga’s international appearances for Sri Lanka include 48 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He is set to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup as a part of the Sri Lankan team. The Asia Cup will be hosted in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while the World Cup is scheduled to take place in India.

