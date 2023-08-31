Sri Lanka Start Asia Cup Campaign with Victory Over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in their Asia Cup 2023 opener.

Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored half-centuries for Sri Lanka, while Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh.

Matheesha Pathirana was the best bowler for Sri Lanka, taking 4 wickets for 32 runs.

Sri Lanka began their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a victory, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama both scored half-centuries for the winning team, ensuring their successful chase of the 165-run target.

Despite a shaky start at 43-3 while chasing, Asalanka and Samarawickrama formed a crucial partnership of 78 runs off 119 balls, guiding Sri Lanka towards victory.

Samarawickrama made 54 runs in 77 balls with six fours, while Asalanka remained not out with 62 runs from 92 balls, including five fours and a six.

Bangladesh’s captain, Shakib Al Hasan, was the standout bowler, taking 2 wickets for 29 runs in his 10 overs.

In their innings, Bangladesh managed to score 164 runs before being dismissed in 42.4 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top scorer with 89 runs from 122 balls.

Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana was the best bowler, taking 4 wickets for 32 runs in 7.4 overs.

Both teams had challenges with injuries. Sri Lanka had key players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara missing due to injuries. Bangladesh also faced a setback as Liton Das, their wicketkeeper-batsman, was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, fielded experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mehedi Hassan. Sri Lanka, under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership, featured seasoned players like Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dhanajaya de Silva.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

