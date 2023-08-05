Stuart Broad all praise for Shaheen Shah Afridi for his outstanding performance

Stuart Broad praised Pakistan’s outstanding pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Broad said that Shaheen is one of his favorite bowlers.

Shaheen has taken three wickets in two games in The Hundred.

On Friday, Stuart Broad, a former England pacer, praised Pakistan’s outstanding pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Shaheen is one of Broad’s favorite bowlers in the world, according to Broad, who just announced his retirement from international cricket.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers to watch in the world. He’s got such a presence about him when he runs in, and I love to see bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run up. He’s got such a natural skill — the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch,” Broad said.

“And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He’s one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well,” he added.

Shaheen has taken three wickets in two games while representing Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

The Hundred started on August 1 and will end with a set at Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 27.

Last year, Trent Rockets won the men’s competition after defeating Manchester Originals in the championship game.

In the women’s competition, the Oval Invincibles, who triumphed over the Southern Brave in a rematch of the 2021 final, prevailed to win for the second consecutive time.

