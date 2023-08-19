Advertisement
Sweden defeats Australia to claim third place at Women's World Cup

  • Sweden defeated Australia 2-1 to finish third at the Women’s World Cup.
  • This is Australia’s best World Cup finish ever.
  • Blackstenius set up Asllani for the second goal with a great pass.
Sweden defeated Australia to finish third at the Women’s World Cup thanks to a fantastic goal from Kosovare Asllani in the second half that secured the victory.

As Sweden won the bronze medal game for the second World Cup in a row, she rifled in a shot from the edge of the box to complement Fridolina Rolfo’s penalty in the first half.

Despite the loss, this is co-hosts Australia’s best World Cup result ever. The Matildas’ efforts during the tournament won the hearts of the green and gold faithful, but they were unable to end on a high note.

Following a visual assistant referee (VAR) review that determined Claire Hunt had clipped Stina Blackstenius in the box after 26 minutes, Rolfo’s penalty gave Peter Gerhardsson’s team the lead.

A fantastic square ball from Blackstenius was sent to Asllani at the hour mark, who scored a first-time shot to extend their lead.

