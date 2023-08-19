Sweden defeats Australia to claim third place at Women’s World Cup

Women World Cup: England thrashes China 6-1 to set up Nigeria clash in knockout stage
England defeated China 6-1 in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Lauren James...
Sweden defeated Australia to finish third at the Women’s World Cup thanks to a fantastic goal from Kosovare Asllani in the second half that secured the victory.
As Sweden won the bronze medal game for the second World Cup in a row, she rifled in a shot from the edge of the box to complement Fridolina Rolfo’s penalty in the first half.
Despite the loss, this is co-hosts Australia’s best World Cup result ever. The Matildas’ efforts during the tournament won the hearts of the green and gold faithful, but they were unable to end on a high note.
Following a visual assistant referee (VAR) review that determined Claire Hunt had clipped Stina Blackstenius in the box after 26 minutes, Rolfo’s penalty gave Peter Gerhardsson’s team the lead.
A fantastic square ball from Blackstenius was sent to Asllani at the hour mark, who scored a first-time shot to extend their lead.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Football News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.