Swimming Australia on brink of expulsion from World Aquatics

Swimming Australia must take steps to broaden its membership base.

World Aquatics has also expressed concerns about the frequent changes. Swimming Australia is at risk of being removed from the international governing body of the sport due to serious issues with its governance. World Aquatics has sent letters to Swimming Australia's president, Michelle Gallen, outlining several concerns about how the sport has been managed in recent times. Another letter, dated August 7 warns that if necessary actions are not taken promptly, World Aquatics might establish a stabilization committee and think about revoking Swimming Australia's membership status.

“Swimming Australia must take steps to broaden its membership base to make it more representative and inclusive of its athletes,” the letter stated.

“With this, we urgently request that you present a corrective action plan to the World Aquatics Bureau within 30 days with an objective to complete such a plan within 90 days.”

Despite Australia’s notable progress in the swimming events of recent Olympics and World Championships, there is ongoing turmoil within the country’s governing body for the sport.

Eugenie Buckley, the Chief Executive, stepped down in April after demands from regional member organizations to conduct an impartial assessment of the sport’s administration. This request was prompted by dissatisfaction over Buckley’s choice to cut funding for participation.

In a letter dated April 24, World Aquatics voiced concerns about the frequent changes in leadership positions within the organization.

“As you well know, consistency in these senior roles is not only crucial for World Aquatics to maintain meaningful and productive relationships with our national federations, but necessary for athletes, coaches, and members of a federation to find confidence in senior management,” the letter read.

