Tamim Iqbal Steps Down as Bangladesh’s ODI Captain Due to Injury

Tamim Iqbal has announced his resignation as Bangladesh’s ODI captain due to a recurring back injury, which has reportedly ruled him out of the upcoming Asia Cup. The decision is aimed at providing the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) with ample time to find a replacement captain for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This comes less than a month after he withdrew his retirement following a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, he has already conveyed his decision to the prime minister, citing injury concerns as the main reason for stepping down.

Tamim expressed his belief that his back injury is a significant issue, despite receiving treatment and injections. He wants to prioritize his role as a player and believes stepping down from the captaincy is the best course of action for the team. He assured that he will give his best as a player whenever the opportunity arises. The prime minister was informed about his decision and understood his reasons for resigning.

Jalal Yunus, Bangladesh’s cricket operations chairman, confirmed that Tamim Iqbal will miss the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 30. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a back injury involving his L4 and L5 vertebrae for almost a year. Despite consulting multiple doctors, including one in London, surgery remains a difficult option for him, making his return uncertain. The board expects him to be back for the home series against New Zealand, starting on September 21, just two weeks before the World Cup.

Tamim’s current goal is to recover in time for the series against New Zealand. If he manages to play in that series without any problems, he will be considered for Bangladesh’s World Cup squad. Known for his left-handed batting, Tamim has accumulated over 15,000 runs in international cricket, including 8,313 runs in ODIs, which is the highest by any Bangladesh batter. He also holds the record for the most ODI centuries among his compatriots, with 14 tons in this format.

His decision to step down as captain has put the focus on finding a suitable replacement to lead the team in the upcoming World Cup. The BCB will need to consider several factors while selecting a new captain who can lead the team effectively. Tamim’s contributions to Bangladesh cricket have been immense, and his experience and batting prowess will be crucial if he can make a successful return to the team for the World Cup.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts will be eagerly watching Tamim’s recovery progress and hoping to see him back on the field for the New Zealand series. His dedication to the game and commitment to the team’s success have earned him admiration and respect from both fans and fellow players. As Bangladesh prepares for the World Cup, finding a suitable captain and having a fit and in-form Tamim Iqbal in the squad will be vital for the team’s chances in the tournament.

