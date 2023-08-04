Tanak Retires from Rally Finland After Engine Failure.

Former Zimbabwe captain Flower appointed RCB coach
M-Sport Ford’s overnight leader, Ott Tanak, decided to withdraw from Rally Finland following damage to his car during the first full day of competition.
The former world champion, originally from Estonia, was ranked fourth in the driver standings as the ninth round of the 13-round season began.
“Due to impact damage on SS3 (stage three), sadly we have been left with no choice but to retire Ott’s car from Rally Finland,” M-Sport said.
Tanak emerged victorious in the opening stage held in Jyvaskyla on Thursday. However, he later slipped down to the third position.
Unfortunately, during the third Lankamaa stage, the car’s engine sustained damage, prompting him to switch to electric mode before eventually coming to a halt.
“It’s a shame we can’t continue but the car is too damaged for us to carry on,” said Tanak, who suffered a five minute penalty for a change of engine in his home Estonia round last month.
After the morning round of stages, Kalle Rovanpera, Finland’s world champion and overall series leader, held the top position, leading his teammate Elfyn Evans from the Toyota team.
