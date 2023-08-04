Tanak Retires from Rally Finland After Engine Failure.

Tanak emerged victorious in the opening stage held in Jyvaskyla.

Finland’s world champion and overall series leader.

Advertisement

M-Sport Ford’s overnight leader, Ott Tanak, decided to withdraw from Rally Finland following damage to his car during the first full day of competition.

The former world champion, originally from Estonia, was ranked fourth in the driver standings as the ninth round of the 13-round season began.