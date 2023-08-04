Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tanak Retires from Rally Finland After Engine Failure

Tanak Retires from Rally Finland After Engine Failure

Articles
Advertisement
Tanak Retires from Rally Finland After Engine Failure

Tanak Retires from Rally Finland After Engine Failure

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Tanak Retires from Rally Finland After Engine Failure.
  • Tanak emerged victorious in the opening stage held in Jyvaskyla.
  • Finland’s world champion and overall series leader.
Advertisement

M-Sport Ford’s overnight leader, Ott Tanak, decided to withdraw from Rally Finland following damage to his car during the first full day of competition.

The former world champion, originally from Estonia, was ranked fourth in the driver standings as the ninth round of the 13-round season began.

Advertisement

“Due to impact damage on SS3 (stage three), sadly we have been left with no choice but to retire Ott’s car from Rally Finland,” M-Sport said.

Advertisement

Tanak emerged victorious in the opening stage held in Jyvaskyla on Thursday. However, he later slipped down to the third position.

Unfortunately, during the third Lankamaa stage, the car’s engine sustained damage, prompting him to switch to electric mode before eventually coming to a halt.

Advertisement

“It’s a shame we can’t continue but the car is too damaged for us to carry on,” said Tanak, who suffered a five minute penalty for a change of engine in his home Estonia round last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the morning round of stages, Kalle Rovanpera, Finland’s world champion and overall series leader, held the top position, leading his teammate Elfyn Evans from the Toyota team.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Zimbabwe captain Flower appointed RCB coach
Former Zimbabwe captain Flower appointed RCB coach

Former Zimbabwe captain Flower appointed RCB coach. Flower is a highly sought-after...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story