Teenage sensation Salma Paralluelo seals Spain’s first Women’s World Cup semi-finals berth

Spain defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time.

Spain reached the semifinal for the first time.

Salma Paralluelo scored the winning goal in the 111th minute.

Spain’s teenage winger, Salma Paralluelo, made a significant impact by coming off the bench and scoring a decisive goal in the 111th minute, propelling Spain to their first-ever Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Mariona Caldentey had initially appeared to secure Spain’s victory in regular time with an 80th-minute penalty that she struck home via the post after Stefanie van der Gragt’s handball in the box.

However, van der Gragt turned the tables by netting a stoppage-time equalizer. In the end, it was Paralluelo who found an opening during extra time, clinching a historic semi-final spot for Spain’s women’s team – their first major semi-final appearance in 26 years.

Despite being runners-up in 2019, where they were defeated by the USA in the final, the Netherlands struggled against Spain for much of the match.

Although they had an opportunity just before the winning goal, with Lineth Beerensteyn missing a close-range shot, it was Paralluelo, aged 19, who received a pass from Jenni Hermoso, remained composed in the penalty area, and skillfully struck the ball into the net off the left post.

This achievement not only made Paralluelo Spain’s youngest scorer at a Women’s World Cup but also marked her as their emerging star.

“It means everything for me, it was a unique moment, great euphoria… I’m extremely happy,” Paralluelo said.

“We went to extra time, but the team kept on believing,” said coach Jorge Vilda. “They played on an extraordinary level, all the players, and it was a match with a lot of emotional decisions, and the goal from Salma, it was sheer joy.”

Tuesday’s semi-final matchup between Spain and either Japan or Sweden will take place in Auckland on Friday.

