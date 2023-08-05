Third season of MiLC to start this weekend after huge success of MLC

Minor League Cricket (MiLC) is a semi-professional league.

The third season of MiLC will begin this weekend.

It will feature more than 150 matches.

Following the box office success of Major League Cricket (MLC), American Cricket Enterprises (owners of MLC) are eager to capitalize on the momentum by launching the third season of Minor League Cricket (MiLC) this weekend.

MiLC is a semi-professional league that serves as a developmental platform for MLC, akin to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament will span over two months and feature more than 150 T20 games across 15 states in the US.

There have been significant changes in the team compositions compared to last year. Defending champions, Seattle Thunderbolts, have been heavily impacted by several key players leaving to join teams in the Central and Southern Conference.

In a surprising move, Silicon Valley Strikers decided to part ways with their captain Unmukt Chand, who has been the league’s most prolific batter over the past two seasons and led the team to victory in the inaugural season.

Former Pakistan and MI New York all-rounder, Hammad Azam, will now play for Dallas Mustangs. Azam was the MVP of the inaugural season but faced injuries during the second season, mostly sidelining him from Golden State Grizzlies.

Several players from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will also retire from Pakistan cricket to participate as local cricketers in MiLC, including notable names like former Pakistan U19 captain Hassan Khan, Imran Khan Jnr., and Zia ul Haq.

The league will also showcase USA national players as they aim to maintain their relevance in the wake of other cricketers qualifying for the national team after completing their cool-off periods.

Skipper Monank Patel will switch teams to play for the New Jersey Stallion after representing the Empire State Titans last year. Unfortunately, Steven Taylor will miss the season due to his commitments with the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“The recent success of Major League Cricket shows the strong appetite for cricket in America and the long-term plan to build American cricket is dependent on a successful pipeline of talent coming through Minor League Cricket,” said Zubin Surkari, Tournament Director, Minor League Cricket.

“The third season of MiLC will allow fans to see many players who featured in MLC up close while giving the next generation of American cricket stars the chance to shine.”

The Atlantic and Pacific Conferences each include 26 clubs. In comparison to the Pacific Conference, which is further divided into western and central divisions, the Atlantic Conference is further divided into eastern and southern sections. A finals week will take place at Grand Prairie Stadium, the location of the MLC final, on October 6–7, following the league stage and playoff rounds.

