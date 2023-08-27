“This is just the start”, says Mickey Arthur after Pakistan clinches top spot in ODI rankings

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series.

Men in Green defeated Afghanistan by 59 runs.

Pakistan is now the number-one team in ODI cricket.

Mickey Arthur, the director of Pakistan’s men’s cricket team, responded after his team, with a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan on Saturday, recovered first place in the ICC ODI rankings.

Following a series victory against New Zealand earlier this year, Pakistan also claimed the top spot for the first time since the International Cricket Council (ICC) initially recognized the rankings in 2005.

“There is a cake here with the number one on it. This signifies all the hard work that you guys have put in over a period of time to get to number one in the world. Never ever take this for granted. Let’s celebrate this tonight because there have been a lot of blood, sweat and tears that has gone into this,” Arthur said while addressing the Pakistan team in the dressing room after the third ODI against Afghanistan.

“This is just the start, we are in operation World Cup,” he added.

Pakistan’s upcoming task is the Asia Cup, scheduled to commence on August 30, while the World Cup is slated for October-November this year in India.

In the third One Day International (ODI), Afghanistan’s pursuit of a 269-run target ended with their dismissal at 209 runs in 48.4 overs, leading to Pakistan securing a 59-run victory.

Among Pakistan’s bowlers, leg-spinner Shadab Khan stood out, taking 3 wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs. Additionally, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, and Shaheen Afridi each claimed two wickets.

Afghanistan’s batting performance was disappointing, with tailender Mujeeb Ur Rahman being the highest scorer with a career-best 64 runs off 37 balls. His explosive inning, while delaying the inevitable, featured five fours and an equal number of maximums. Shahidullah contributed 37 runs, while Riaz Hassan scored 34 runs.

In the earlier innings, Pakistan, having chosen to bat first after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, set a target of 269 runs. They concluded at 268-8 in 50 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Babar Azam (60) achieving half-centuries. Azam and Rizwan combined for a 110-run partnership in 145 balls for the third wicket.

Furthermore, Mohammad Nawaz (30 off 25) and Agha Salman (38 not out off 31) injected momentum towards the end of the innings, contributing 61 runs in 47 balls for the seventh wicket.

Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad managed to take two wickets each during Pakistan’s innings.

