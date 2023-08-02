Tiger Woods join as player director on PGA Tour’s Policy Board

Tiger Woods has been appointed as a player director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board.

Tiger Woods has become a player director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board, giving golfers more influence over important issues.

Following the merging of the Tour, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the DP World Tour in June which caught players off guard, Woods was appointed.

The 15-time major champion joins Rory McIlroy and four other players as the sixth player director on the board.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” said Woods, 47.

“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.”

To ensure that “no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the player directors,” the players will collaborate with Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to change the policy board’s governing documents.

Tiger Woods has joined a group of fellow players, including Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson, on the board of directors.

Apart from the six player directors, the board also includes five independent directors and the PGA of America director.

The player directors will have complete transparency and authority to approve or reject any potential changes to the Tour as part of the discussions under the Framework Agreement.

Two months ago, the golf world was taken aback by the news of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which controls LIV Golf.

The unexpected announcement came after a year of significant disruptions in the men’s game following the launch of LIV Golf, which enticed many top players with its lucrative prize funds.

Masters champion Jon Rahm expressed a feeling of “betrayal” among players, as the merger was negotiated in secret, leading to calls for Monahan’s resignation.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele also mentioned that he and other players had lost a significant amount of trust in Monahan prior to last month’s Scottish Open.

“I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement,” said Monahan.

“My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our player directors, PAC (Player Advisory Council) and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for the PGA Tour members today and in the future.

“Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our player directors.”

According to the Tour, McIlroy, Schauffele, Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the 41 players who have endorsed the board changes.

