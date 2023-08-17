Timber suffers ACL injury in Arsenal debut, out for months

“It’s a huge blow, especially for him having just joined the club to have the injury that he has is a huge disappointment for him. Obviously for the team it’s a big blow because we recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident and he’s not going to be in this season for us. We have to adapt, these things happen unfortunately, and we have to move on,” said Arteta.

“He’s been very good, to be honest, he’s a special character, he knows, and I think he’s started to realise the extent of the injury and the amount of time that he’s going to be out, but he’s in a good place. We are all willing to him help and we are all very close to him, but it’s going to be a long journey,” he said.

The Arsenal boss also brushed aside the notion that he will look to sign a replacement for Timber.

“I am more thinking about the resources that we have within the team to keep doing what we want to do. It’s true that [Jurrien] was giving us very different things in terms of what we could do on both sides, but again, these things happen, and we have to be prepared for that,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody. We’re going to need everybody, and everybody is going to be important. The numbers that we have in the squad, especially in those positions are more limited now, so everybody has to be ready,” he added.

