Top End T20 Series: Pakistan Shaheens lost to Northern Territory Strike by 46 runs

The Pakistan Shaheens lost to the Northern Territory Strike by 46 runs in the Top End T20 Series.

Brodie Symons was the standout bowler for the NT Strike, taking 3-16 in three overs.

The Shaheens registered four wins and suffered two losses in the series.

The Pakistan Shaheens cricket team faced defeat in the final of the Top End T20 Series against the Northern Territory Strike in Darwin.

Chasing a target of 186 runs, the Shaheens could only manage 139-7 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 46-run victory for the NT Strike.

Jack Wood’s remarkable century, scoring 101 runs off 59 balls with eight fours and five sixes, helped the NT Strike set a challenging total of 185-4 while batting first.

During the chase, the Shaheens lost wickets at regular intervals and never had a realistic chance of winning the match. Arafat Minhas top-scored with 41 runs, while Irfan Khan and Shamyl Hussain contributed 24 and 23 runs, respectively. Brodie Symons was the standout bowler for NT Strike, claiming impressive figures of 3-16 in three overs.

In a previous match, Shahwaiz Irfan’s second consecutive half-century and a four-wicket haul from Ali Asfand led the Shaheens to an eight-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea, securing their place in the final.

Throughout the series, the Pakistan team registered four wins and suffered two losses. The Shaheens will now play two 50-over matches against PNG and NT Strike on August 8 and 9, respectively.

