Tottenham Hotspur sign Dutch defender Micky van de Ven for £43m.

van de Ven’s services for a duration of six years.

The 22-year-old defender, who transferred to Wolfsburg in 2021, participated in 41 matches across various competitions for the Bundesliga team. Additionally, he has represented the Netherlands Under-21 national team on 11 occasions.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg, subject to international clearance and work permit,” Spurs said in a statement.

“The defender has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2029, and will wear the number 37 shirt.”

Van de Ven completes the list of permanent acquisitions, joining James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon, and Ashley Philips.

Tottenham Hotspur will kick off their Premier League season with an away match against Brentford scheduled for Sunday, August 13th.

