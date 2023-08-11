Trent Boult hungry to win World Cup for New Zealand

Trent Boult has returned to the New Zealand squad.

Boult last played an ODI for the Black Caps in September 2022.

Boult turned down a central contract in August 2022.

Trent Boult hopes New Zealand will win the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup after reaching two straight finals.

Trent Boult is back in the New Zealand fold just in time for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, despite turning down a central contract in August 2022.

Boult, who last played an ODI for the Black Caps in September 2022, was included in the squad for the four-match ODI series against England.

Boult has his sights set on not just reaching the third straight World Cup final after coming so close in 2019, but also breaking the World Cup curse as the two teams start their final preparations for the major tournament.

“I have always had this in the back of my mind to come back and work towards an ODI World Cup,” Boult said. “There’s history involved there. The times we have had in previous campaigns has been very exciting. So just hungry to get involved, and hopefully play a big role.

“I’m just thinking about hopefully lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago. That’s the biggest focus.”

Boult discussed his choice to turn down a central deal for a better playing schedule a year ago, but he made it plain that playing for New Zealand has always been his first priority.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make just over a year ago to move away from New Zealand cricket bubble in a way,” he said. “I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket. I just respected the fact that my career is [only] so long, and just tried to make the most of my remaining years as a bowler.

“Yeah, definitely as hungry as ever to still represent the country, and hopefully do something special with the guys over the next couple of months. I can’t wait.”

A replay of the thrilling final from the 2019 tournament will feature New Zealand in the opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against England in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Their matches against India on October 22 at scenic Dharamsala and the Trans-Tasman encounter against Australia on October 28 at the same location are among their other notable events.

