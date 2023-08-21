Trump to surrender to Fulton County judge, seeks public sympathy

Trump is facing 41 criminal conspiracy and poll interference charges related to the 2020 election.

He is also facing civil and criminal cases related to fraud, election subversion, defamation, and more.

His legal issues may impact his chances of becoming the GOP nominee in the 2024 election.

Donald Trump is facing legal troubles with multiple trials scheduled. He’s set to surrender before Judge Robert C.I. McBurney in Fulton County by August 25 to address 41 criminal conspiracy and poll interference charges related to the 2020 election.

He aims to use this event, including fingerprinting and a mug shot, to boost his image as a martyr and improve his chances in the 2024 election.

Trump skipped a Republican-sponsored debate to avoid confronting opponents like Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis. Instead, he plans to share his side of the story on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Trump’s popularity among his steadfast supporters remains strong, and he won the Iowa caucus. However, he’s facing an unprecedented situation as the first US President tried for various charges, including criminal conspiracy and tax evasion.

The trials’ calendar outlines various legal battles he’ll face, with trials stretching into May 2024. These trials include civil and criminal cases related to fraud, election subversion, defamation, and more.

Despite his growing popularity, Trump’s legal issues may impact his chances of becoming the GOP nominee. The Republican Party leaders will weigh the pros and cons of nominating a candidate with legal challenges.

Trump’s surrender process for the Fulton County case will differ due to his former President status. He and his co-defendants have until August 25 to surrender voluntarily. Negotiations with the District Attorney’s office will determine the terms of their release and bond.

The judge will assess whether defendants are flight risks, likely to commit other crimes, pose a danger to the community, or may interfere with the case. VIP defendants like Trump may experience a faster process.

After being processed, defendants will be released if they have a bond agreement. Otherwise, they’ll remain in custody. Defendants can turn themselves in at any time, with some coordinating in advance.

Overall, Trump’s legal challenges are significant and may impact his political future, despite his ongoing popularity among certain supporters.