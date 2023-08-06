Advertisement Tsitsipas Holds Off De Minaur to Claim 10th ATP Title.

Tsitsipas capitalized on four out of nine break point opportunities.

Tsitsipas will climb to No. 4 in the ATP Rankings. Stefanos Tsitsipas secured his first title of the season at the Los Cabos Open, fending off a determined comeback from Alex de Minaur. The Greek player claimed his 10th career title and maintained a perfect 10-0 record against De Minaur in ATP Head to Head matches with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on Saturday night. Tsitsipas capitalized on four out of nine break point opportunities to seal the 86-minute triumph against De Minaur. Despite holding three points for a double-break advantage in the second set at 6-3, 3-2, 0/40, the Australian made a strong resurgence to level the match. However, Tsitsipas managed to secure another crucial break to take a 5-4 lead and ultimately secure his 39th win of the 2023 season.

“I feel like both of us wanted to go out on the court today and show a great final,” said Tsitsipas in his on-court interview.

“I feel like it was a great match. Alex showed great tennis, I tried to keep up with the level as much as I could. I am really happy we were able to deliver a great final today. I think that is the thing that stands out the most. It was a great match and the crowd, as always, was fully present and engaged,” he added.

Advertisement

Tsitsipas had an impressive performance in the quarter-finals against Nicolas Jarry, winning in three thrilling sets. In his other three victories over John Isner, Borna Coric, and De Minaur on his way to his first outdoor hard-court title, he dropped no more than seven games in each match.

This victory marks Tsitsipas’ first hard-court title in almost three years since he won Marseille indoors.

As a result of his successful run in Los Cabos, Tsitsipas will climb to No. 4 in the ATP Rankings, surpassing Casper Ruud. He has also moved up in the ATP Live Race To Turin, now sitting at fourth place ahead of Andrey Rublev, as he aims for a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals for the fifth consecutive year.

On the other hand, De Minaur, known for his tenacity on the Tour, has struggled against Tsitsipas, managing to win only one set in their past eight meetings.

