Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Fight Expected to Be Announced ‘Soon’

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – An eagerly awaited showdown between boxer Tyson Fury and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou is on the horizon, generating high anticipation among fans.

On Friday, combat sports insider Ariel Helwani reported such a fight “is expected to be announced very soon.”

For years, Ngannou has expressed his interest in facing Fury. Recently, during an appearance on the Out of Interest podcast, Fury revealed that the MMA fighter is open to stepping into the boxing ring for a potential matchup.

“Yes, Francis Ngannou,” Fury said when asked if any MMA fighters were willing to face him in a boxing match.

“There’s been a lot of talk of me and Ngannou fighting each other, and he wants to come to boxing, he wanted to fight me,” he continued. “He’s been talking a lot of stuff on Instagram, wants to fight. Was even at one of my last fights. Got in the ring, confronted me. There’s potential, potential. We’ve had a lot of offers come in from the Middle East at the moment to host that fight this summer.”

Ngannou told TMZ Sports in January he has been in contact with Fury’s representatives.

The idea of the two stars fighting picked up plenty of steam after Fury defeated Dillian Whyte in April 2022. Ngannou joined the victor in the ring, and they gave a joint interview discussing a matchup that would have hybrid rules with boxing and MMA elements:

Boxing's Heavyweight Champion standing next to the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Francis Ngannou says that him and Tyson Fury will fight under hybrid rules. In a boxing ring but with MMA gloves. pic.twitter.com/UmndMNgyzX — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 23, 2022

Going up against Fury, 34, would be quite the task for the 36-year-old.

Fury boasts an impressive boxing career, remaining unbeaten with a record of 33 wins, 24 of which were knockouts. His latest victory over Derek Chisora in December was yet another dominant display of his skills.

Ngannou, renowned for his dominance in the UFC, achieved a record of 17 wins and 3 losses from 2015 to 2022. His crowning moment came in March 2021 when he secured the UFC heavyweight title by defeating Stipe Miocic. Ngannou successfully defended his title against Cyril Gane in January 2022.

However, conquering Fury would present a unique and formidable challenge for Ngannou.

