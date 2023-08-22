UAE bowler Junaid Siddique penalized for aggressive behavior

Junaid Siddique has been penalized with a 25% match fee deduction.

UAE’s fast bowler Junaid Siddique has been penalized with a 25 percent deduction from his match fee and given two demerit points for two Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I match against New Zealand in Dubai.

The first breach involved using language and actions that could provoke an aggressive response from a batter upon dismissal, leading to an official reprimand and one demerit point.

This incident occurred when he aggressively confronted the dismissed batter, Tim Seifert, during the fifth over of New Zealand’s innings.

Furthermore, Siddique was fined 25 percent of his match fee and received an additional demerit point for another offense during the same match.

He breached article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct by displaying dissent at an umpire’s decision. This happened in the 17th over when he used inappropriate language towards the umpire after an appeal for a dismissal was turned down.

Siddique accepted his guilt for these offenses and agreed to the penalties put forth by Andy Pycroft, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. This rendered a formal hearing unnecessary. The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Akbar Ali and Shiju Sam, as well as third umpire Aasif Iqbal.

