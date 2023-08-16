UEFA chief Ceferin calls for end to football hooliganism

Over 100 individuals, mostly Croatian nationals, have been indicted for serious crimes and are currently held in custody awaiting trial due to the clashes that resulted in the fatal stabbing of Michalis Katsouris, a 29-year-old supporter of AEK Athens football club. Greek authorities have disclosed this information.

These pre-trial detentions have caused diplomatic tension between Greece and Croatia at a political level. Greek diplomats have stated that Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has reassured his Croatian counterpart that the legal rights of the detained individuals will be fully upheld.

Greece has been making persistent attempts to reform the realm of football, which has been plagued by violence both on and off the field. In the preceding year, a 19-year-old fan was fatally attacked and stabbed outside the stadium of Aris Thessaloniki football club.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis has indicated that Greece is considering stricter regulations as a potential solution to curbing violence during sporting events.

