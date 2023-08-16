UEFA chief Ceferin calls for end to football hooliganism

- Ceferin condemned hooliganism as a “cancer” in football.
- Zagreb has prompted calls for action to address hooliganism in Greece.
- Greek authorities have indicted over 100 people.
On Wednesday, UEFA president Alexander Ceferin strongly condemned hooliganism as a detrimental issue within football, likening it to a “cancer.”
He appealed to Europe to take an active role in eradicating this problem. This statement follows the recent death of an individual during confrontations prior to a game between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in Greece.
After discussing with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Ceferin emphasized that hooliganism was a widespread concern across Europe and emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to prevent such incidents from occurring again.
“This is the cancer of football and those are not football fans,” Ceferin said. “We came to a position where we have to say enough… we have to stop this.
“Violence and hooliganism are not only a Greek problem,” he said adding European countries, institutions and media need to be on the same page to help end football violence.
Over 100 individuals, mostly Croatian nationals, have been indicted for serious crimes and are currently held in custody awaiting trial due to the clashes that resulted in the fatal stabbing of Michalis Katsouris, a 29-year-old supporter of AEK Athens football club. Greek authorities have disclosed this information.
These pre-trial detentions have caused diplomatic tension between Greece and Croatia at a political level. Greek diplomats have stated that Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has reassured his Croatian counterpart that the legal rights of the detained individuals will be fully upheld.
Greece has been making persistent attempts to reform the realm of football, which has been plagued by violence both on and off the field. In the preceding year, a 19-year-old fan was fatally attacked and stabbed outside the stadium of Aris Thessaloniki football club.
Prime Minister Mitsotakis has indicated that Greece is considering stricter regulations as a potential solution to curbing violence during sporting events.
