UFC 292 Start time: How to watch Sterling vs. O’Malley, Boston fight card, odds, more

UFC 292 Start time: This Saturday, UFC is making a comeback to the East Coast with UFC 292 taking place in Boston. The event will feature two championship fights as the main attractions.

The upcoming pay-per-view event is set to showcase a pair of championship fights and a variety of exciting matchups. These will include skilled fighters vying for top spots and emerging talents from different weight classes.

How to Watch Sterling vs. O’Malley

Here’s how to watch UFC 292 with the bantamweight and women’s strawweight belts on the line.

UFC 292 Start time United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for the pay-per-view will get underway at 10:30 PM GMT on Saturday, August 19. The prelims follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, August 20, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

UFC 292 Start time Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 6:30 AM AWST/ 8:00 AM ACST/ 8:30 AM AEST on Sunday, August 20, followed by the prelims at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST on Sunday, August 20. The main card will get underway at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny (welterweight)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Early preliminary card

Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs. Natália Silva (women's flyweight)

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz (women's flyweight)