UFC 292: Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s title-winning TKO over Aljamain Sterling

UFC 292: In an exciting match at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts, Sean O’Malley delivered an impressive performance by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round, securing the bantamweight title.
Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) became the sixth undisputed champion in 135-pound history with a second-round TKO victory over Sterling (23-4 MMA, 15-4 UFC) in the headlining bout at TD Garden in Boston.
Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s TKO Aljo
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 20, 2023
Wrestling vs One Punch Power.
Good thing I had a little bit of both. #UFC292
— Dan Henderson (@danhendo) August 20, 2023
Told you guys… fading me is one of the best bets you can make in MMA right now. Period. #UFC292 https://t.co/9tFdLwxLeY
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 20, 2023
Wow!
— Funky (@Benaskren) August 20, 2023
I dunno about that stoppage , what’s everyone think ? #ufc292
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023
I must say that I did pick O’Malley on Espn yesterday. #UFC292
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 20, 2023
Just like that!! @SugaSeanMMA #ChampShit #UFC292 #UFCBoston
— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) August 20, 2023
Perfect counter striking by @SugaSeanMMA sheesh, definitely a star 💯
— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 20, 2023
Take a seat kids.
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 20, 2023
There’s no better view of THAT @SugaSeanMMA knockout 😮💨 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/s9TmUEMjgt
— UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023
O'Malley was nervous, but never lost confidence 😤 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/lv0cvOUrzg
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2023
Same Energy 👊 ! #UFC292Live #ufc292 #UFC #Mcgregor #SeanOmalley pic.twitter.com/KzNkRsFtyW
— Mcgregor Forever (@mcgregorufc22) August 20, 2023
This is officially the biggest glow up of all time#UFC292 pic.twitter.com/K5eByMMFTu
— OOC MMA (@oocmma) August 20, 2023
