UFC 292: Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s title-winning TKO over Aljamain Sterling

UFC 292: Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s title-winning TKO over Aljamain Sterling

Articles
Advertisement
UFC 292: Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s title-winning TKO over Aljamain Sterling
Advertisement

UFC 292: In an exciting match at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts, Sean O’Malley delivered an impressive performance by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round, securing the bantamweight title.

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) became the sixth undisputed champion in 135-pound history with a second-round TKO victory over Sterling (23-4 MMA, 15-4 UFC) in the headlining bout at TD Garden in Boston.

Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s TKO Aljo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story