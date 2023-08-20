UFC 292: Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s title-winning TKO over Aljamain Sterling

UFC 292: In an exciting match at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts, Sean O’Malley delivered an impressive performance by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round, securing the bantamweight title.

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) became the sixth undisputed champion in 135-pound history with a second-round TKO victory over Sterling (23-4 MMA, 15-4 UFC) in the headlining bout at TD Garden in Boston.

Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s TKO Aljo

Wow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 20, 2023

Wrestling vs One Punch Power. Good thing I had a little bit of both. #UFC292 — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) August 20, 2023

Told you guys… fading me is one of the best bets you can make in MMA right now. Period. #UFC292 https://t.co/9tFdLwxLeY — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 20, 2023

Wow! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 20, 2023

I dunno about that stoppage , what’s everyone think ? #ufc292 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

I must say that I did pick O’Malley on Espn yesterday. #UFC292 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 20, 2023

Perfect counter striking by @SugaSeanMMA sheesh, definitely a star 💯 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 20, 2023

Take a seat kids. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 20, 2023

This is officially the biggest glow up of all time#UFC292 pic.twitter.com/K5eByMMFTu — OOC MMA (@oocmma) August 20, 2023