Uncapped Tanzim Hasan Sakib gets maiden call-up for Bangladesh’s Asia Cup squad

Uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan has been given a maiden call for the Asia Cup squad for Bangladesh as Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Due to a knee injury, Bangladeshi fast bowler Ebadot Hossain will not play in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, thus uncapped fast bowler Tanzim Hasan has been given his first call-up.

Ebadot Hussain was selected for Bangladesh’s Asia Cup team, but he was unable to recover in time for the competition that will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ebadot’s rehabilitation is the main priority before the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India, according to Dr. Debashis Chowdhury, chief sports physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and BCB is trying to investigate all options to help him attain full health.

“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury,” Dr Chowdhury said. “We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup,”

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas.”

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, an uncapped player, has been named by BCB to take Ebadot Hossain’s position at the Asia Cup. In 37 List A games, the 20-year-old bowler has taken 57 wickets, including nine in three games of the just finished ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

On August 31 at Kandy, Bangladesh will play their opening Asia Cup match versus Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan.

