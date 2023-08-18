US Open schedule to remain unchanged amid players criticizm

The US Open will keep its current schedule of two night matches.

layers have argued that late finishes can affect their health and performance.

The US Open will be held from August 28 to September 10.

Stacey Allaster, the Director of the US Open, has stated that the tournament’s schedule will remain unchanged despite matches often running late into the night.

At Flushing Meadows, the night session begins at 7 pm, which can lead to matches extending into the early hours of the next day.

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion, played a five-set quarter-final against Jannik Sinner that lasted over five hours and concluded at 2:50 am, marking the latest finish in the history of the US Open.

Similar late-night matches are also common at the Australian Open, where Andy Murray labeled his 4:05 am finish in a match against Thanasi Kokkinakis this year as a “farce.”

Players have faced comparable challenges during tour events as well. Elena Rybakina expressed feeling “exhausted” due to the Montreal schedule after her quarter-final concluded at 3 am last week.

“Without question late-night matches were heavily discussed and reviewed after the 2022 US Open,” Allaster told reporters.

“We looked at starting the evening session earlier, instead of 7 pm. start at 6 pm., but it’s not really a possibility because it’s hard for New Yorkers to get here even at 7 pm.

“We talked about one match at night, but we felt that’s not fair to our fans.”

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek recently urged for better event scheduling for the benefit of player health.

“One of the realities we have in tennis is that we’re not defined by a start and an end time. We can have a short match or we can have a five-hour match,” Allaster said.

“At the moment, we’re staying the course with two night matches. We’ll continue to evaluate it.”

