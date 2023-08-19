USA books place in U19 Cricket World Cup with impressive performance

The USA has qualified for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

They secured their spot by winning the Americas Qualifiers.

10 teams have qualified for the tournament so far.

Through an impressive performance in the Americas Qualifiers, the USA has secured their spot in the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, becoming the latest addition to the 15 teams already qualified for the event in Sri Lanka.

The qualifying journey commenced with a comfortable victory over Bermuda, but a loss to Canada added intrigue to their campaign.

However, the USA rebounded emphatically, defeating Bermuda again and claiming two wins against Argentina, one of which saw them score 515 runs.

In their rain-affected final match against Canada, limited to 22 overs per side, the USA restricted their opponents to 92/9 and chased the target with ease, securing their place in the World Cup.

Automatic qualifications were earned by Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe, based on their positions as the best-placed Full Member nations in the 2022 edition.

Further qualifying nations include New Zealand from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Nepal from the Asia Qualifier, Namibia from the Africa Qualifier, and Scotland from the Europe Qualifiers.

