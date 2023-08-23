USWNT star Horan blames lack of chemistry for team’s early exit

The team was not adequately prepared for the tournament.

Lindsey Horan, co-captain of the United States women’s football team, recently expressed that her team was not adequately prepared for the recently concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The tournament, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, was won by Spain, who secured a 1-0 victory over England in the final.

Despite being four-time World Cup champions, the US team had their poorest showing in the tournament, being eliminated in the round of 16 with a surprising 5-4 shootout loss to Sweden.

A few days later, their coach Vlatko Andonovski, who had been leading the team since 2019, also resigned from his position.

During a conversation on RE-INC’s YouTube channel with former teammates Tobin Heath and Christen Press, Lindsey Horan emphasized the importance of capitalizing on the limited training opportunities when a new coach takes charge.