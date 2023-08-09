Venue Uncertainty for Pakistan’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Jinnah Stadium for home leg vs. Cambodia not confirmed.

No official approach from PFF Normalisation Committee to PSB.

Saudi Arabia explored as alternative venue, Pakistan preferred.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has yet to formally approach the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the use of Jinnah Stadium Islamabad as the venue for the home leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia. Scheduled for October 17, the home leg follows the away leg in Cambodia on October 12. PSB Director General Shoaib Khoso clarified that no official request had been made by the NC regarding this matter.

While there has been communication through tweets, Khoso emphasized that until an official request is received, no decision regarding the venue will be made. Khoso mentioned that preparations for the Jinnah Stadium are well underway, including the growth of fresh grass and renovations to the pavilion. Assurances were given that there would be no issues for broadcasters, players, or the technical crew.

Reports suggest that the NC is exploring alternatives if a suitable venue that meets FIFA’s criteria within Pakistan cannot be secured. Sources revealed that the NC has reached out to Saudi Arabia, inquiring about the possibility of using one of their venues for the home leg against Cambodia. However, insiders stressed that the primary goal remains to host the home leg in Pakistan, given its potential to boost the country’s football and the enthusiasm of local fans.

NC Chairman Haroon Malik asserted the committee’s preference for hosting the match in Pakistan, highlighting ongoing discussions with the government regarding venue options. If a venue satisfying FIFA and AFC standards can be secured in Pakistan, it will be the first choice. If not, the NC will explore other possibilities.

The Punjab Stadium in Lahore is being considered as an alternative venue, as it hosted the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers’ home leg against Bangladesh in 2011. While there has been no formal approach from the NC to the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) regarding the use of Punjab Stadium, SBP’s spokesperson expressed willingness to consider such requests for international events. The spokesman confirmed that the venue is equipped to host international matches and is currently undergoing upgrades in preparation for future events.

With FIFA’s deadline for venue submission approaching on August 18, the situation is expected to unfold soon, determining whether the home leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will take place in Pakistan or require alternative arrangements.

