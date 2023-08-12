Advertisement
Edition: English
Virat Kohli denies making millions from Instagram posts

  • Virat Kohli denied rumors that he makes $138,000 per Instagram post.
  • He is the third-richest athlete on Instagram, according to Hopper HQ.
  • Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo top the list.
Virat Kohli, a former captain of India, denied the rumors that he made large sums of money from each Instagram post he made, stating they were untrue.

The great cricketer is the third-richest athlete on Instagram, earning a mind-boggling $1384000 (about Rs. 11.45 crore) every post, according to the Instagram Rich List published by social media marketing company Hopper HQ.

The Indian cricket star, though, refuted the assertion.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.” he wrote on X, a microblogging site earlier known as Twitter.

One of the four athletes included in the list of 25 international celebrities is Kohli. The list is headed by Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Kohli comes up at number fourteen on the list but is third among athletes. Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. is the fourth athlete to appear on the list of top social media earners.

