Virat Kohli: “Forever grateful” for 15 years of cricket

Virat Kohli completed his 15 years of career in international cricket.

Kohli made his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka.

He has scored 27 centuries in Test cricket and 28 in T20I cricket.

The legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated the 15 years of his career in international cricket on Friday. Kohli has numerous records and has had ups and downs throughout his remarkable career trajectory.

The Delhi-born and well-known batsman, Kohli, began his career at the age of 18 and quickly rose to the position of winning U-19 captain.

On August 18, 2008, at Dambulla, the star hitter, who is approaching his 16th year in the game and aiming for a second ODI World Cup victory, participated in his first-ever international game against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old revealed his thoughts on reaching 15 years in cricket on his official X account, which was once Twitter.

“Forever grateful,” he wrote.

Forever grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cpxoUNS0uG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 18, 2023

Starting his journey as an opener, Kohli initially managed to secure only 12 runs in his inaugural match. However, little did anyone anticipate that this right-handed batsman would evolve into the finest contemporary cricketer globally.

To date, Kohli has participated in 275 ODIs for India, amassing an impressive total of 12898 runs at an average of 57.32. This exceptional record includes 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries.

Kohli solidified his reputation as a remarkably effective closer for Team India in the 50-over format. Notably, he holds the record for the highest number of centuries achieved while chasing down targets of 300+ runs in ODIs.

Furthermore, he boasts the second-highest number of centuries across different formats, totaling 76. He trails only Sachin Tendulkar, who secured 100 centuries across various formats.

Following a disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Kohli stepped down from his role as India’s captain. He opted to focus on his expertise as a specialist batter and will be a part of India’s representation in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup this year.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup is slated to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

