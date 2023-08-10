Virender Sehwag unveils his ICC World Cup 2023 semifinalists

Sehwag predicts India, Pakistan, Australia, and England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semis.

Virender Sehwag reveals his top four picks for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is set for October and November in India, featuring 10 teams.

Advertisement

Sehwag used his cricket expertise to predict four standout teams for the tournament, considering their unique playing styles.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has unveiled his top four picks for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled for October this year.

In a recent interview, Sehwag used his cricket knowledge to identify four teams he thinks will perform well in the tournament, considering their unique playing styles.

Sehwag‘s keen insight has highlighted India, Pakistan, Australia, and England as the four teams he predicts will reach the semifinals of the esteemed ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

“If I have to pick four teams—Australia, England, India, and Pakistan— These are the semi-finalists. Australia and England will surely be there because of the kind of cricket they are playing—they don’t play conventional shots, only unconventional ones—and these two teams are pretty good at it. Also, England and Australia are the two away teams who can play better cricket in the subcontinent,” Sehwag stated.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled for October and November in India, with 10 teams participating. The tournament starts on October 5 and concludes with the final match on November 19.

Advertisement

Also Read ICC to start selling 2023 World Cup tickets on Aug 25 Tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India will go on...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.