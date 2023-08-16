Wahab Riaz lashes out at PCB for excluding Imran Khan from commemorative video

Wahab Riaz has criticized the PCB for excluding Imran Khan from a video.

Riaz said that Khan is a national hero and should never be forgotten.

Fans have also been calling on the PCB to erase the video.

Former pacer Wahab Riaz said Wednesday that the Pakistani nation must never forget its heroes, in response to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to exclude cricketing legend Imran Khan from a video commemorating the national squad’s historic achievements since its inception in 1952.

Riaz was asked about the cricket board’s decision to exclude the controversial Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan from the video during a news conference earlier today to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Making history isn’t just about one day, it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script 💫 🏆 Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time 🌟#BeyondJustOneDay pic.twitter.com/grC0YVC5Xi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2023

The experienced former bowler, who will now play in foreign T20 tournaments, says he grew up watching Khan, Akram, Younis, and others play.

“They were our ideals. It is due to them that we began playing cricket. We can never forget the ’92 World Cup. We can never forget the captain,” he said about Khan who led Pakistan to its first-ever World Cup victory.

Riaz said Khan’s status as a cricketer will always remain. “We have always idealised him and InshaAllah, I believe the young generation will also idealise their stars.”

For the past 48 hours, fans have been calling on the PCB to erase the video because it did not contain one of the greatest of all time.

Khan is regarded as one of Pakistan’s finest captains, having led the country to its lone World Cup victory in 1992. He has also coached cricket legends such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Moin Khan.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently imprisoned on corruption allegations after a court convicted him in the Toshakhana case, condemning him to three years in prison, and the election commission then barred him from standing for office for five years.

Khan represented Pakistan in 88 Tests and 175 One-Day Internationals during his long cricket career.

His averages of 37 with the bat and 22 with the ball kept him at the top of a group of elite all-rounders in the 1980s, which also included Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, and Kapil Dev.

Khan played 51 Tests in his final ten years of international cricket, averaging 50 with the bat and 19 with the ball.

Khan also guided Pakistan to its maiden series victory in England in 1987, but the highlight of his career came when the Men in Green won the World Cup in 1992 under his inspiring leadership.

